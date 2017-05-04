Texas Jellystone Park is Adding New Amenities

Families who visit the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Kerrville, Texas, this spring and summer will see lots of improvements, including new and remodeled cabins, a Cartoon Cafe and a new water zone that's expected to open before Memorial Day weekend. "This is going to be an amazing resort," said Zachary Bossenbroek, CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Northgate Resorts, which acquired the Kerrville resort in late 2015 and converted it into a Jellystone Park last year, according to an announcement from Northgate and from Jellystone franchisor Leisure Systems Inc. A private company that owns and operates seven other Jellystone Parks across the country, Northgate is highly regarded for the quality of its RV resorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.