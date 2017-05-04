Texas Jellystone Park is Adding New A...

Texas Jellystone Park is Adding New Amenities

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: RV Business

Families who visit the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Kerrville, Texas, this spring and summer will see lots of improvements, including new and remodeled cabins, a Cartoon Cafe and a new water zone that's expected to open before Memorial Day weekend. "This is going to be an amazing resort," said Zachary Bossenbroek, CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Northgate Resorts, which acquired the Kerrville resort in late 2015 and converted it into a Jellystone Park last year, according to an announcement from Northgate and from Jellystone franchisor Leisure Systems Inc. A private company that owns and operates seven other Jellystone Parks across the country, Northgate is highly regarded for the quality of its RV resorts.

Kerrville, TX

