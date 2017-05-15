Stork cases continue to roil Kerrville

Local police are defending their handling of an indecency complaint against City Councilman Gary Stork last summer, which was days from going to a grand jury when Stork and his wife were found dead in their home. Some observers argue Stork should have been quickly arrested based on the teen girl's accusation that he groped her during the city's July 4 celebration in Louise Hays Park, especially after an attorney for the victim said Stork implicated himself during police questioning.

