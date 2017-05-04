Mooney CEO Steps Down

Mooney CEO Steps Down

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Flying

Mooney informed employees by email that CEO Vivek Saxena and the company "have decided to part ways," ending a tenure that lasted less than a year but saw significant positive developments at the Kerrville, Texas, light plane manufacturer with the recent certifications of the M20 Acclaim and Ovation Ultra models. Mooney's new owner, the Chinese conglomerate Meijing Group, is spending millions of dollars to revamp the company with modern manufacturing equipment after a lengthy production hiatus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheaters (Feb '09) May 4 Why not 14
Stolen chandelier May 3 Random as can be 3
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Apr 30 Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
Looking for Ranch Mar '17 johnsonronaldl1 1
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC