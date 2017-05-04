Mooney CEO Steps Down
Mooney informed employees by email that CEO Vivek Saxena and the company "have decided to part ways," ending a tenure that lasted less than a year but saw significant positive developments at the Kerrville, Texas, light plane manufacturer with the recent certifications of the M20 Acclaim and Ovation Ultra models. Mooney's new owner, the Chinese conglomerate Meijing Group, is spending millions of dollars to revamp the company with modern manufacturing equipment after a lengthy production hiatus.
