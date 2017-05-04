Late Kerrville councilman faced more than one sex complaint
Court proceedings Friday revealed the late Kerrville Councilman Gary Stork faced allegations of sexual misconduct from more than one complainant when he and his wife died last September in a suspected murder-suicide, which remains under investigation. City Attorney Mike Hayes confirmed the existence of additional claims against Stork by an unspecified number of people at a hearing to decide if the city must release investigative records to Richard Ellison , attorney for " Jane Doe ," a young girl who reported Stork had fondled her and who sued Stork's estate in January.
