Keeping Up With Medina Matters

Keeping Up With Medina Matters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Bandera County Courier

STEM studies take root in third grade classroom In the tradition and spirit of super-resourceful, equal-opportunity-driven public school educators, MISD third grade teacher Kristin Montague took the initiative to raise funds to upgrade her classroom with cutting edge, 21st Century teaching tools: an XYZ da Vinci 3d printer and three Makeblock robot kits. Montague said that students will now be able to implement their knowledge of scaled proportions to create 3d models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheaters (Feb '09) May 4 Why not 14
Stolen chandelier May 3 Random as can be 3
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Apr 30 Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Apr 13 brainie ack 8
Looking for Ranch Mar '17 johnsonronaldl1 1
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC