Keeping Up With Medina Matters
STEM studies take root in third grade classroom In the tradition and spirit of super-resourceful, equal-opportunity-driven public school educators, MISD third grade teacher Kristin Montague took the initiative to raise funds to upgrade her classroom with cutting edge, 21st Century teaching tools: an XYZ da Vinci 3d printer and three Makeblock robot kits. Montague said that students will now be able to implement their knowledge of scaled proportions to create 3d models.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheaters (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Why not
|14
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr 16
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 15
|sara69
|6
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|brainie ack
|8
|Looking for Ranch
|Mar '17
|johnsonronaldl1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC