How the US-Canada trade spat could cost Dallas homebuyers
The United States has slapped tariffs of up to 24 percent on Canadian softwood lumber, which is extensively used by American homebuilders. The tariff could push up new home prices nationally and in Dallas-Fort Worth area, where new home prices are already rising at a much faster clip thanks to labor shortage and high demand .
