Hazardous weather outlook issued for South-Central Texas
The service reports a possibility of isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorms tonight and into the morning across the Rio Grande Plans and Edwards Plateau. A flash flood watch is in effect until Monday morning for the western portion of the Hill Country.
