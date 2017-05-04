Dual agency rangeland conference set for May 12 in Kerrville
Texas A&M AgriLife and the U.S. Forest Service will conduct a conference called Strategic Supplementation Strategies to Enhance Texas Rangelands and Reduce Livestock Production Costs on May 12 in Kerrville. The day starts with check-in from 8:30-9:20 a.m. The program lasts until 3:45 p.m. The event will be at the YO Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. "We have an excellent group of speakers lined up to help participants think outside the box," said Dr. Travis Whitney, Texas A&M AgriLife Research range nutritionist at San Angelo and conference coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheaters (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Why not
|14
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr 16
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 15
|sara69
|6
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Apr 13
|brainie ack
|8
|Looking for Ranch
|Mar '17
|johnsonronaldl1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC