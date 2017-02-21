The Lettermen are coming to Kerrville
Bobby Poynton, Gene Wolf, Tony Butala, Betty Wolf, Donovan Tea The Lettermen will be live in concert performing their greatest hits like "Goin Out of My Head", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and more, which made this Legendary Vocal Group a 50 Year Sensation. Sharity Productions in association with Crenwelge Motors and James Avery Jewelry will be producing and presenting the Grammy nominated vocal group at 3 pm Sunday, March 19 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St in Kerrville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|One night stand
|Feb 18
|Becky
|5
|Stolen chandelier
|Feb 17
|Wall Flower
|1
|Chill
|Feb 13
|layla
|2
|Apartments or houses for rent
|Feb 7
|Info please
|1
|Stacey
|Jan 25
|Luther
|1
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Jan 23
|brainie ack
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC