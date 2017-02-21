The Lettermen are coming to Kerrville

The Lettermen are coming to Kerrville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Bobby Poynton, Gene Wolf, Tony Butala, Betty Wolf, Donovan Tea The Lettermen will be live in concert performing their greatest hits like "Goin Out of My Head", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and more, which made this Legendary Vocal Group a 50 Year Sensation. Sharity Productions in association with Crenwelge Motors and James Avery Jewelry will be producing and presenting the Grammy nominated vocal group at 3 pm Sunday, March 19 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St in Kerrville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
Chill Feb 13 layla 2
Apartments or houses for rent Feb 7 Info please 1
Stacey Jan 25 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan 23 brainie ack 7
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC