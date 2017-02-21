The Lettermen are coming to Kerrville

Bobby Poynton, Gene Wolf, Tony Butala, Betty Wolf, Donovan Tea The Lettermen will be live in concert performing their greatest hits like "Goin Out of My Head", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and more, which made this Legendary Vocal Group a 50 Year Sensation. Sharity Productions in association with Crenwelge Motors and James Avery Jewelry will be producing and presenting the Grammy nominated vocal group at 3 pm Sunday, March 19 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St in Kerrville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.