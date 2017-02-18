Promise of pancakes draws 17,000-plus to 65th annual Lubbock Lions Club festival
Beautiful weekend weather didn't stop a crowd of 17,000-plus hungry flapjack eaters from spending part of their Saturday indoors at the 65th annual Lions Club Pancake Festival. Many people gathered with their families at the all-day event to sit down and enjoy a breakfast filled with pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee to support the service organization's annual fundraiser at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|One night stand
|Feb 18
|Becky
|5
|Stolen chandelier
|Feb 17
|Wall Flower
|1
|Chill
|Feb 13
|layla
|2
|Apartments or houses for rent
|Feb 7
|Info please
|1
|Stacey
|Jan 25
|Luther
|1
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|brainie ack
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC