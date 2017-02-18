Promise of pancakes draws 17,000-plus...

Promise of pancakes draws 17,000-plus to 65th annual Lubbock Lions Club festival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Beautiful weekend weather didn't stop a crowd of 17,000-plus hungry flapjack eaters from spending part of their Saturday indoors at the 65th annual Lions Club Pancake Festival. Many people gathered with their families at the all-day event to sit down and enjoy a breakfast filled with pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee to support the service organization's annual fundraiser at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
Chill Feb 13 layla 2
Apartments or houses for rent Feb 7 Info please 1
Stacey Jan 25 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan '17 brainie ack 7
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC