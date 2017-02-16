Mary Sarah to open The Lettermen Show

Mary Sarah will open The Lettermen Show on Sunday, March 19, at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville and will then sing a duet with them during their performance. On her national debut 'Bridges,' 2O-year-old singer and songwriter Mary Sarah made history by being the youngest artist to record an album of duets with some of country music's beigest names on 12 Captivating songs.

