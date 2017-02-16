Mary Sarah to open The Lettermen Show
Mary Sarah will open The Lettermen Show on Sunday, March 19, at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville and will then sing a duet with them during their performance. On her national debut 'Bridges,' 2O-year-old singer and songwriter Mary Sarah made history by being the youngest artist to record an album of duets with some of country music's beigest names on 12 Captivating songs.
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Chill
|Feb 13
|layla
|2
|One night stand
|Feb 9
|jmpidotnet
|4
|Apartments or houses for rent
|Feb 7
|Info please
|1
|Stacey
|Jan 25
|Luther
|1
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Jan 23
|brainie ack
|7
|Homes for rent
|Jan '17
|Resident
|1
