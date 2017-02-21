His lamb couldna t pee, which turned into a $40,000 payday at Stock Show
The lamb - methodically named "Ear Tag 96" and the grand champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show - was sold Saturday at the annual Sale of Champions, where teens are paid well above market value for their prize-winning livestock. Bates, a student at Leakey High School, said his lamb had been chosen as the grand champion a couple of weeks at the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show in Kerrville.
