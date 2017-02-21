His lamb couldna t pee, which turned ...

His lamb couldna t pee, which turned into a $40,000 payday at Stock Show

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The lamb - methodically named "Ear Tag 96" and the grand champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show - was sold Saturday at the annual Sale of Champions, where teens are paid well above market value for their prize-winning livestock. Bates, a student at Leakey High School, said his lamb had been chosen as the grand champion a couple of weeks at the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show in Kerrville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
Chill Feb 13 layla 2
Apartments or houses for rent Feb 7 Info please 1
Stacey Jan 25 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan 23 brainie ack 7
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC