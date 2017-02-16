Food Safety Class set for Feb. 28

The "Texas Food Establishment Rules " were revised and updated, effective October 11, 2015. A major change in the revision now requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016.

