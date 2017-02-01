Can I bike 200 miles at once? Nutritionist says yes
I spent Monday morning spinning on a trainer in front of a video screen. The mountain never got any closer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|One night stand
|Feb 1
|Luther
|3
|Stacey
|Jan 25
|Luther
|1
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Jan 23
|brainie ack
|7
|Homes for rent
|Jan 15
|Resident
|1
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Jan 13
|Jenn
|3
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jan 13
|I_do_56
|42
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC