Texas Master Naturalist meeting set for Jan. 23
Roberto Macias will be the Texas Master Naturalist Hill Country Chapter's speaker at the Monday, Jan. 23 monthly meeting. Roberto is the Manager of Production and Treatment of Groundwater at the San Antonio Water System .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
