Nation's Home Builders Elect Leadersh...

Nation's Home Builders Elect Leadership for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Nation's Building News

Members of the National Association of Home Builders elected four senior officers to top leadership positions within the federation during the association's International Builders' Show in Orlando, Fla. With more than 700 affiliated state and local home builders associations and more than 140,000 members across the country, NAHB represents the interests of the nation's housing professionals through advocacy, education and research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Building News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Analyst 1,017
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Jan 2 unconcerned citizen 17
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 28 PCLivod1975 8
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Jail 2
Nurse Dec 19 sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
jen wilke Dec '16 Scambuster420 1
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC