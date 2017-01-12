Nation's Home Builders Elect Leadership for 2017
Members of the National Association of Home Builders elected four senior officers to top leadership positions within the federation during the association's International Builders' Show in Orlando, Fla. With more than 700 affiliated state and local home builders associations and more than 140,000 members across the country, NAHB represents the interests of the nation's housing professionals through advocacy, education and research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Building News.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec '16
|Scambuster420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC