Former Cecil Atkission Motors GM indicted for theft from dealership

The former general manager at Cecil Atkission Motors in Burnet has been arrested and indicted for theft of money from his former employer that was earmarked to pay for a direct credit mailer. Kirk Edmond Hagen of Bertram, 39, currently a licensed Realtor with RE/MAX Burnet, was arrested by Kerrville Police Department on a warrant from Burnet County on Friday, Jan. 20, and was released on $7,500 surety bond.

