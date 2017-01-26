Creator of viral 'judgemental' S.A. m...

Creator of viral 'judgemental' S.A. map speaks out on controversy

Thursday Jan 5

Earlier this week, a San Antonio map labeled with distinguishers like "half-assed gentrification," "arbitrary traffic tickets," "crappy apartments" and "wannabe hipsters" grabbed the attention of local social media users. Shares of the photo have sky-rocketed with many people calling it the funniest thing they've seen all year and asking who made it.

