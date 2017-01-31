Capital murder trial begins for Canyon Lake man accused of
The San Antonio community has had a steady stream of shocking news involving shootings, assaults and fatal accidents since the start of 2016. Here are some of the biggest stories that shocked the Alamo City in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One night stand
|Tue
|Bib
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Stacey
|Jan 25
|Luther
|1
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Jan 23
|brainie ack
|7
|Homes for rent
|Jan 15
|Resident
|1
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Jan 13
|Jenn
|3
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jan 13
|I_do_56
|42
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC