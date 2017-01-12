Cailloux Theater presents Harpeth Rising
Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically trained musicians, will be performing Saturday, Jan 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville. The group will present their style of "Chamberfolk" music, including influences of classical, rock, newgrass, and original compositions rendered in three-part harmony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 min
|Beeville
|1,019
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec '16
|Scambuster420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC