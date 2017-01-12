Cailloux Theater presents Harpeth Rising

Cailloux Theater presents Harpeth Rising

Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically trained musicians, will be performing Saturday, Jan 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville. The group will present their style of "Chamberfolk" music, including influences of classical, rock, newgrass, and original compositions rendered in three-part harmony.

