Cailloux Theater presents Harpeth Rising

Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically trained musicians, will be performing Saturday, Jan 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville. The group will present their style of "Chamberfolk" music, including influences of classical, rock, newgrass, and original compositions rendered in three-part harmony.

