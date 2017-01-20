2017 Bandera County Junior Livestock Show Schedule
Come on out to the fifth largest stock show in the state of Texas, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, Sunday through Saturday, January 15-21, 2017, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas. Thirty-three counties are represented in the District Show: Atascosa, Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Concho, Crockett, Dimmitt, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Reagan, Real, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Upton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC