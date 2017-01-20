2017 Bandera County Junior Livestock ...

2017 Bandera County Junior Livestock Show Schedule

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Come on out to the fifth largest stock show in the state of Texas, the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, Sunday through Saturday, January 15-21, 2017, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas. Thirty-three counties are represented in the District Show: Atascosa, Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Concho, Crockett, Dimmitt, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Reagan, Real, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Upton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr Encore white trash 1,000
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Jan 2 unconcerned citizen 17
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 28 PCLivod1975 8
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Jail 2
Nurse Dec 19 sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
jen wilke Dec 6 Scambuster420 1
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC