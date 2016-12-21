The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center ...

The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts presents Ellis Paul

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Americana singer/songwriter Ellis Paul makes his debut on The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, Saturday, Jan. 7. "We first heard Ellis Paul many years ago at the Kerrville Folk Festival and then again at the 2010 Woodyfest in Okemah,"said Jim Willis, who books the music for the arts center. "When we began booking music for The Bowery Stage, Ellis was on the first list of performers we wanted to bring to Winnsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurse Mon sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
jen wilke Dec 6 Scambuster420 1
Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12) Dec 6 Scambuster420 10
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 5 JANE PEREZ CANTU 7
Meth bust (Oct '15) Nov '16 Jenn 6
Melissa davis Nov '16 Jenn 2
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC