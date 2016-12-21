The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts presents Ellis Paul

Americana singer/songwriter Ellis Paul makes his debut on The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, Saturday, Jan. 7. "We first heard Ellis Paul many years ago at the Kerrville Folk Festival and then again at the 2010 Woodyfest in Okemah,"said Jim Willis, who books the music for the arts center. "When we began booking music for The Bowery Stage, Ellis was on the first list of performers we wanted to bring to Winnsboro.

