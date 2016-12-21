Symphony of the Hills to perform "tim...

Symphony of the Hills to perform "timeless tunes"

Kerrville's Symphony of the Hills will present The Very Best of Broadway: Broadway's Musical Hits on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 pm at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville. The event will be preceded by a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 pm.

