InfoSecure Redteam Achieves Status as a Pci SSC Authorized Qsa Company

This elite certification reflects InfoSecure's dedication to providing clients across the United States with the most comprehensive cyber security solutions KERRVILLE, TEXAS, USA, December 9, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. , a leader in investigations, compliance, and security announced that the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council has certified InfoSecure as a Qualified Security Assessor Company in the United States. This designation affirms InfoSecure's expertise and authority to, at a minimum, evaluate a client's security infrastructure, procedures, policies, networks, and systems to ensure an organization is protecting clients' payment data in compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard PCI DSS.

