Harpeth Rising performing at Cailloux Theater
The Cailloux Theater welcomes, Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically trained musicians. As they present their style of "Chamberfolk" music, including influences of classical, rock, new-grass, and original compositions rendered in three-part harmony.
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
|Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|10
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|6
