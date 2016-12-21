Final farewell: Green Beret killed in Jordan is laid to rest at Arlington
Their black dress shoes click in unison on the damp pavement amid the white stone markers - a full platoon marching in somber, ceremonial tribute. Then the mourners come - the grieving parents, his younger brothers, the woman who had been planning to spend her life with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse
|Mon
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
|Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|10
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 5
|JANE PEREZ CANTU
|7
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|6
|Melissa davis
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC