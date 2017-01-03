Ethics complaints from Kerrville election dismissed
The Texas Ethics Commission has dismissed complaints filed against former Kerrville Mayor Jack Pratt and another man over a mass email that endorsed three council contenders, including Glenn Andrew as Pratt's successor, in municipal elections last May. Pronouncing himself "delighted" by the state agency's decision, Pratt said, "It is sad that Kerrville politics has stooped to the level of personal attacks for personal gain, rather than focusing on how to continue moving Kerrville forward to meet current and future needs of her citizens."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,013
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec '16
|Scambuster420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC