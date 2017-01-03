Ethics complaints from Kerrville election dismissed

The Texas Ethics Commission has dismissed complaints filed against former Kerrville Mayor Jack Pratt and another man over a mass email that endorsed three council contenders, including Glenn Andrew as Pratt's successor, in municipal elections last May. Pronouncing himself "delighted" by the state agency's decision, Pratt said, "It is sad that Kerrville politics has stooped to the level of personal attacks for personal gain, rather than focusing on how to continue moving Kerrville forward to meet current and future needs of her citizens."

