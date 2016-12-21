City official requests pay raises for Gregory staff
City Administrator Robert Meager Jr. requested the city council's approval for city employee pay increases last Monday night. Meager requested pay raises for city hall personnel, police officers and public works department staff during Monday night's council meeting.
