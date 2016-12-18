Canadian tourist, 4 officers killed in Jordan shootings
Canadian tourist, 4 officers killed in Jordan shootings Gunmen carry out a series of attacks in nation that is a key U.S. ally Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hVKAhI An Army carry team moves a transfer case Nov. 7, 2016, which contains the remains of Staff Sgt. James Moriarty, past Army Secretary Eric Fanning, center, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre, third from right, and Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Encore white trash
|999
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC