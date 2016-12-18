Canadian tourist, 4 officers killed in Jordan shootings Gunmen carry out a series of attacks in nation that is a key U.S. ally Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hVKAhI An Army carry team moves a transfer case Nov. 7, 2016, which contains the remains of Staff Sgt. James Moriarty, past Army Secretary Eric Fanning, center, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre, third from right, and Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.