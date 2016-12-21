The story of James Avery Craftsman, Texas' favorite jeweler
For over 60 years people have been enjoying jewelry from James Avery Craftsman but many probably don't know that the private, faith-based company is based in Kerrville. For over 60 years people have been enjoying jewelry from James Avery Craftsman but many probably don't know that the private, faith-based company is based in ... more Avery was a World War II veteran, a decorated pilot that commanded B-26 bomber and survived 44 missions over Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse
|Mon
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
|Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|10
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 5
|JANE PEREZ CANTU
|7
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|6
|Melissa davis
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC