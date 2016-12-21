Kerrville police make arrest in shoot...

Kerrville police make arrest in shooting of 7-year-old girl

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Leroy Carrizales was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury related to the Oct. 1, 2016 shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Kerrville.

Kerrville, TX

