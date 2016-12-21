Graf's ex-wife spurs protest of GPS r...

Graf's ex-wife spurs protest of GPS removal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Clare Bradburn, the mother of the Jason and Joby Graf, testifies at her ex-husband's capital murder retrial. She is asking the state to continue requiring Graf to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurse Mon sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
jen wilke Dec 6 Scambuster420 1
Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12) Dec 6 Scambuster420 10
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 5 JANE PEREZ CANTU 7
Meth bust (Oct '15) Nov '16 Jenn 6
Melissa davis Nov '16 Jenn 2
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC