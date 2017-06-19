Lunch trip

Biking between 270 and 400 miles over seven days is not a something many families do together for fun one time, let alone on an annual basis. But for one Kenton family, Betty Joyce Collins and her sons, Rick, Rodney and Ryan, the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure has become an annual event and the number of family members participating continues to grow with 14 taking part in this year's event.

