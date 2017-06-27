Kenton student graduates from MTC

Kenton student graduates from MTC

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenton Times

With the blessing from the community and Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, Hardin Northern School has moved forward with a new drug testing policy. The policy was approved at the board's regular meeting on Wednesday and will go into effect on July 31. DOLA - The Hardin Northern school board is moving forward with the first phase of the new athletic facilities project at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tammy Lumpkin (Sep '14) 2 min Cry me a river 4
Does anyone know mike hawk? 34 min Burchiel is Back 2
Tashia Elsasser (Fry) (Aug '16) 1 hr lol really though 8
Who is Hillary? 1 hr Hillary 9
Jody Chaffee 2 hr K_town 4
lumpkin again 2 hr Hord 1
who desiray lumpkin (Jul '13) 2 hr Hord 7
See all Kenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenton Forum Now

Kenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Kenton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC