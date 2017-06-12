A Freshman Football Player Collapses ...

A Freshman Football Player Collapses and Dies After Workout

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Tyler Heintz, an offensive lineman recruit from Kenton, Ohio, was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the stadium. He was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

