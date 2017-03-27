Monthly party
The Old Tin Cup Antiques offers something to just about every interest as it opens its doors for business on Saturday. Located beside the railroad tracks on Main Street in Mount Victory, the business had been the House of Yesteryear for many years under the ownership of Lowell and Jerry Brose.
