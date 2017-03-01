Medically-related injury accident in rural Logan County
Authorities responded to a medically-related crash on Township Road 51 near State Route 638 Wednesday afternoon around 4:50. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Donald Risner, 47, of Kenton, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra eastbound in the 1800 block of 51 when he went off the left side of the road.
