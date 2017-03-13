A small visitor
Hardin County law enforcement and prosecution soon could be on the cutting edge of technology in investigating crimes. Prosecutor Brad Bailey and Sheriff Keith Everhart presented plans for an electronics forensics lab to be located at the sheriff's office during a meeting with county commissioners on Tuesday afternoon.
