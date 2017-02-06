Students in the news: February 6, 2017

Students in the news: February 6, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kenton Times

What started as a part-time job to keep busy after retirement turned into a passion for Linda Iams. For 12 years, she has been the director of the Sullivan-Johnson Museum of Hardin County in Kenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Artys at it again... 2 hr Tabitha 20
International Paper (Roaches & Ants) 5 hr steve 5
Jerry Fry 12 hr Lol 3
Who is blaiz wills dating 16 hr Beck 23
Raymond goode 22 hr Guest 3
Who is the big guy at international paper (May '11) 23 hr Kitkat 53
Erica sorrell (Mar '11) Sun Matt 33
See all Kenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenton Forum Now

Kenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Kenton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC