J.D. Equipment announced promotions

1 hr ago

Ben Butcher has been promoted to Agricultural Sales Director and will lead JD Equipment's strategy and execution for all agricultural equipment sales. He began his career with JD Equipment in 2009 as an equipment salesman and was promoted to manage the Marion Store in 2013.

