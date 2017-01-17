Alley closed in Kenton

Alley closed in Kenton

City of Kenton officials announced that beginning today, the alley west of the Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library in Kenton will be closed for approximately two weeks to allow for the repair of a wall at the apartment house at 311 E. Columbus St.

