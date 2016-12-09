Relish a Bake It Merrya December Maga...

Relish a Bake It Merrya December Magazine

The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton.

