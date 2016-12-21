Caroline 'Cara' May Barrett

Caroline 'Cara' May Barrett

Jen and Bradley Barrett are parents of a 7-pound, 5-ounce, 19.5-inch girl, Caroline "Cara" May, born at 8:21 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Columbus.

