Area driver cited for Route 68 crash

Area driver cited for Route 68 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A local driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Route 68 at State Route 638 Wednesday afternoon around 5:10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arian Hinds and Billy Johnson 1 hr Soloist 14
Brian Birdturd Burchiel 6 hr lol 19
brandon grigaliunas (Jun '12) 6 hr NATAS 53
Is there any attractive hard working woman at ... 18 hr Tiffany 3
Wanda cannode 19 hr Wanda Cannode 9
kenton hookers Sat clams 5
Any men in Kenton want some booty Sat Rick 2
See all Kenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenton Forum Now

Kenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kenton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC