Plans for - recovery high school' tak...

Plans for - recovery high school' take root in central Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sarah Nerad is program manager of the Collegiate Recovery Community at Ohio State and director of recovery for the university's Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery. An Ohio State University recovery advocate and others want to fill a gap in central Ohio by forming a high school that would be open only to adolescents who are working to overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanda cannode 6 min Wanda Cannode 7
Is there any attractive hard working woman at ... 12 min The truth 1
kenton hookers 15 min clams 5
Arian Hinds and Billy Johnson 18 min The truth 10
Brian Birdturd Burchiel 4 hr Mike 18
Any men in Kenton want some booty 11 hr Rick 2
Artys at it again... 20 hr Dave 14
See all Kenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenton Forum Now

Kenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Kenton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC