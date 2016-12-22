Cloudy

Weather

39°F | 37°F

Kenton Info

Kenton, Ohio is located in Hardin County. Zip codes in Kenton, OH include 43326. The median home price in Kenton is $33 which is roughly $33/per square foot. More Kenton information.

Bookmark

Add to MyYahoo RSS

The latest from TV, Radio, and Newspapers

Add a news source

Are we missing a Kenton news source? Let us know!

Kenton News

Kenton News

Local news for Kenton, OH continually updated from thousands of sources on the web.

Talk
American Terrorism: Plain and Simple
terrorism 2,691
Then and Now: How Did Your Favorite 2000s Stars Hold Up?
Then and Now: How Did Your Favorite 2000s Stars Hold Up?
Breastfeeding in public?
news 71

Kenton news is powered by NewsRank ®

Kenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web
 

Kenton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,228

Updated: Thu Dec 22, 2016 09:31 am

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC