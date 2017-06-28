What We Know About Saturday's Police Shooting of Giovonn McDade in Kent
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a Kent police officer fatally shot a 20-year-old Green River College student named Giovonn Joseph-McDade. According to police, the officer shot McDade after attempting to make a traffic stop and, eventually, a maneuver called a pursuit intervention technique , which involves bumping a suspect's car in order to bring it to a stop during a pursuit.
