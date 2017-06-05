Trio charged in random Seattle shootings - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST
Three people have been arrested and charged in what authorities describe as a series of random shootings in the Seattle area, including one that sent dozens of bullets into a schoolteacher's home and another that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. The first shooting came on April 24, when two of the defendants - Melissa Prisila Langi, 23, and Rodney T. Strickland, 17 - tested out a newly purchased AK-47 by firing 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door of their home at a trailer park in the south suburb of Kent, authorities said in charging documents filed this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC