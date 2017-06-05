Trio charged in random Seattle shooti...

Trio charged in random Seattle shootings - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST

Three people have been arrested and charged in what authorities describe as a series of random shootings in the Seattle area, including one that sent dozens of bullets into a schoolteacher's home and another that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. The first shooting came on April 24, when two of the defendants - Melissa Prisila Langi, 23, and Rodney T. Strickland, 17 - tested out a newly purchased AK-47 by firing 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door of their home at a trailer park in the south suburb of Kent, authorities said in charging documents filed this week.

