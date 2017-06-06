Scam Alert: King County Sheriff's Off...

Scam Alert: King County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone call scam

The King County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a SCAM that has been occurring in the Seattle area over the last couple of years. Police say that someone may call you and identify themselves as a King County deputy or detective and tell you that you failed to show up for jury duty.

