Scam Alert: King County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone call scam
The King County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a SCAM that has been occurring in the Seattle area over the last couple of years. Police say that someone may call you and identify themselves as a King County deputy or detective and tell you that you failed to show up for jury duty.
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
