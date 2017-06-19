Order online. Drive to store. Wait fo...

Order online. Drive to store. Wait for food to come to you.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Olympian

Ever sat in your car at a grocery store and wished the food came to you? Well, you're in luck. That's because starting Wednesday , the Lacey Fred Meyer will roll out its "ClickList" program, which allows shoppers, through its website , to order food and general merchandise online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC